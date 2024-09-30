Klaytn Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $808.00 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Klaytn has a market cap of $808.00 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00265693 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,832,542,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,544,395 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Klaytn Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
