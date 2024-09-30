KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $375,813.01 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $375,813.01 and $100,522.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get KOK alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.70 or 1.00044925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00058192 USD and is down -21.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $124,242.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.