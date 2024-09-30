Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $100,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,928,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

