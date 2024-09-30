LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $291,219.61

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 39% higher against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $291,219.61 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00267580 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,840,376 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,840,377.65543. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00280589 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $345,333.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

