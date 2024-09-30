LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31,090.29 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $31,090.29 and approximately $203.42 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

