LEMONCHAIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203.80 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $30,959.90 and $203.80 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

