Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $35,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,541,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 434,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,474,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

