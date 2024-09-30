Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $462,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,972,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 111.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.