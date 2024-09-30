Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.