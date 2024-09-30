Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.71 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

