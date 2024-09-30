LooksRare Price Hits $0.0493 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $49.32 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

