Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 176,711 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Rithm Capital worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.