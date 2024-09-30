Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1,595.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.