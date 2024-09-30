Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 41,034 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $190.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

