Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.27 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,908 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of TransUnion worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,080 shares of company stock worth $2,067,454. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

