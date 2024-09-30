Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.59 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.51% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 228,107 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,784,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,748,000.

USXF stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

