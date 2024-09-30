Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $163.22 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

