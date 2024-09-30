Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.09 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PDD alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 107.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 142.6% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the second quarter valued at $176,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $135.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.