Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.73% of Vermilion Energy worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,484,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,567 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 265,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

