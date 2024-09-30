Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AJG opened at $279.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

