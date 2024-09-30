Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 242,783 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

