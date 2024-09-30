Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 60,051 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,051 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after buying an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NYSE:DELL opened at $120.22 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

