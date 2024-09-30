Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $258,747.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.70 or 1.00044925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000353 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $262,232.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

