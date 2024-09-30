MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.48% of MakeMyTrip worth $44,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,414,000 after acquiring an additional 539,067 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,424 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $94.96 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

