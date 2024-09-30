Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $253.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

