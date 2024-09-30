Marshall Wace LLP Buys 35,809 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

