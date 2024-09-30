MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $325.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

