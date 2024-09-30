MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys 19,600 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 711.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $1,274,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $1,274,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,452 shares of company stock worth $36,731,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $81.59 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

