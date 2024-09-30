MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

