MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 37,532 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

