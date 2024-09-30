MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $1.70 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $238.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

