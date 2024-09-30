MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after buying an additional 5,925,177 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,794,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,715,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,368,000 after acquiring an additional 112,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $73.97 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

