MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $85,436,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 667,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after buying an additional 433,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

NYSE:EIX opened at $86.81 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

