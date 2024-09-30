MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

TSCO opened at $286.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.