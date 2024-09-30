MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,991 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 101,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of ED stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

