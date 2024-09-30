MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

