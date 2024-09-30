MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $536.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.96.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

