MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 194.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $175.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

