MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases 43,724 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 613.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of WY opened at $33.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

