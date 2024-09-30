MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $429.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.52 and a 200-day moving average of $471.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.28.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

