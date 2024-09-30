MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,342 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in SEA by 9.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,241 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,222 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $94.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,886.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

