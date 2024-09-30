MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 10,225 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 735.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVB opened at $225.23 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $236.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.