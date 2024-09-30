MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 6,786 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $293.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

