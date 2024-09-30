MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $9,734.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8,956.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,145.84. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $9,820.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.