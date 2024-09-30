MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.