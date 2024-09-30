MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup
In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PulteGroup Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of PHM stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
