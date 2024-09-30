MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,986 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Shares of MET stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

