Millennium Management LLC Buys 156,756 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,756 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Weatherford International worth $77,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

