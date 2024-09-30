Millennium Management LLC Buys 834,393 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,393 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $62,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,397,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,499,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

