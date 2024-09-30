Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $75,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,690 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,988,000 after buying an additional 247,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

