Millennium Management LLC Has $64.82 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $64,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $325.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $278.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

